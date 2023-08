The Tennessee Highway Patrol has a sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Henderson County, Friday, September 1st.

State Troopers will be on State Route 22A, this Friday, according to THP Lt. Mark Azbill.

Future checkpoints will be set up on Tennessee 69 in Decatur County, October 27th, Tennessee 22 South in Henderson County, November 17th, and State Route 69 in Decatur County, December 22nd.