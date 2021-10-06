Tigers Take Big Loss at the Hands of Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers football team hit the road last Friday night, October 1, to head into Savannah, Tennessee to take on the Hardin County Tigers football team. Coming off a big win, Lexington was hoping to sustain the momentum. Hardin County had other plans and put a damper on the hopes of the Lexington Tigers football team. LHS would ultimately fall to Hardin County. The final score of the game was 31-7, in favor of the Hardin County Tigers.

Hardin County would lead the game after one quarter of play, 7-0. In the second quarter, the Tigers of Hardin County would widen their lead. Going into halftime, Lexington trailed 24-0. The third quarter would see Hardin County add seven more points to the scoreboard. Then in the fourth quarter, LHS added a score of their own and the final score came to be 31-7, in favor of Hardin County.

Ethan Jowers would finish 13 of 24 on the night passing, accumulating 162 yards in the process. He would also throw two interceptions in the game, as well. On the receiving end of his passes were Rocky Hurley, who led the team. He had six receptions for 96 yards on the night. Caleb Gorden caught four passes for 37 yards. Sitka Huffman would record one catch for 25 yards and…

