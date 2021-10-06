LMS Minutemen Football Have Undefeated Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Middle School football team was looking to do something last week that the team hadn’t accomplished in about ten years. The Minutemen were looking to have the school’s first undefeated regular season since 2012. Lexington Middle School welcomed what has become an arch-rival to Minutemen Stadium last Thursday, September 30, 2021, as the Decatur County Middle School made their way into Lexington. This game was a defensive battle with the fewest points being scored by the Minutemen all season long. LMS would ultimately come away with the victory and succeed at the goal of an undefeated season by beating the Panthers in a close game. The final score of the contest was 6-0, in favor of Lexington Middle School.

The Minutemen took the opening kickoff, after the coin toss was performed, and on the first play, Lexington’s Elye Pearson connected with Mason Beers for a 32-yard gain that got the Minutemen into Decatur County Middle School territory. Unfortunately, penalties by LMS stalled the drive and the Minutemen eventually turned the ball over on downs.

With Lexington Middle back on defense, the team held the Panthers to a punt on their first drive, to get the ball back for their own offense. The Minutemen would take over in Panther territory after a facemask penalty added 15 more yards on the punt return, which was fielded by…

