LHS Lady Tigers Soccer Season is Winding Down

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the LHS Lady Tigers soccer team took a 2-0 district win over South Side on their home turf at the Lexington Soccer Complex. Alexis (Shawty) Cole scored both goals giving the Lady Tigers a confidence boost before a small break in their schedule.

The Lady Tigers enjoyed fair week while continuing to train but still fell short the following Tuesday, September 21, on the road as the team faced off against McNairy County. The hard-fought battle saw the two teams go in two rounds of overtime. That didn’t seem to be enough as both teams went to penalty kicks after the score was still tied in the second overtime period. The Lady Bobcats were able to connect on one more goal for a final score of 3-2. Hailey Hudgens scored both goals for the LHS Lady Tigers.

Last Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Lady Tigers played at home against North Side, another district game, and Lexington came away with a lopsided win. The Lady Tigers took an 8-0 victory over…

