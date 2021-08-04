Lexington Fire Chief Acred Speaks at Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the August 3, 2021, Lexington Rotary Club was Lexington Fire Department Chief Doug Acred.

Doug has been with the Lexington Fire Department since November of 2016. He served the previous 17 years as a trainer and captain with the Henderson Fire Department in Chester County.

During his tenure, the Lexington Fire Department received an exceptional rating from ISO, placing the department as one of the premier departments in the state.

In July of 2020, the department also moved to an agreement with the local EMS to be a part of the emergency medical responder team. Along with updates on…

