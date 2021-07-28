SH Lions Participate In Offseason 7-on-7

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the high school football season seemingly right around the corner, the Scotts Hill Lions football team participated in their first 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Lions travelled across the county line into Decatur County and took part in the event at Riverside High School.

These type events are a fun, competitive, non-contact way to play football. It is all passing, played on a 40-yard field plus end zone, and allows scoring both on the offense and defense. Passing is now the featured offense, and thus defense, of most teams. Passing and catching take a great deal of practice to master. Participating in a 7-on-7 event offers athletes an exceptional, competitive way to hone their skills.

Making sure to develop their skills before the regular season starts, Scotts Hill is preparing themselves to be ready for any situation the team may find themselves in when the games start to count against their record and implications affect the district standings. This is a great way to find out where the strengths, and even some weaknesses are to the team.

“I thought we played pretty well, and we flew around and ran to the ball. Our conditioning was good, something I was proud of. We looked to be in good shape”, said Rennard Woodmore.

By participating in these types of events, the coaches like how it allows the team to work on the passing game and their pass defense. It also will help the Lions in being able to…

