Beware of Fake $100 Bills in the Lexington Area

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A local bank manager in Lexington has warned of some counterfeit $100.00 bills in the Lexington area, and passed on the information to bring awareness to the situation for the public’s protection.

The first of these bills was discovered on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in a business’s night deposit. As of Monday, July 20th, they had identified six old $100 dollar bills deemed as counterfeit. Each bill had an identical serial number…

For complete coverage, see the July 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!