Walk-Off Seals Victory for Tigers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Big Red Tigers baseball team welcomed the McNairy County Bobcats to their home field on Monday night, March 29. The fans in attendance sure got their money’s worth in a game that came down to the last bat for the Tigers. Lexington let a lead slip away before coming back in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the victory over McNairy County with a walk-off win. Lexington won by a final score of 8-7.

The starting pitcher on the day for Lexington was Allen Scott. Scott pitched three innings for the Tigers. He would allow six hits, walk two and struck out three. Scott also allowed five runs. Dakota Wadley came on in relief and threw five innings for Lexington. Wadley allowed only two hits, walked one and struck out six.

In the batter’s box for the Tigers, Lexington was led by freshman Noah Wood. Wood went 2 for 4 with two singles. His last single he hit was the walk-off winner that earned the victory for the Tigers. Wood also collected three RBIs in the win. Brayden Myracle went 1 for 1 with a single and scored two runs. Donte Bard was 2 for 3 in the game, with two singles and an RBI. Drake Coleman went 1 for 3 hitting for a single and collecting two RBIs. Allen Scott was 1 for 4 with a single and…

For the complete story, see the April 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!