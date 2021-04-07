Scotts Hill Sweeps North Side Indians

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last week, the Scotts Hill Lions baseball team had two games against the North Side Indians on the schedule. The Lions welcomed North Side to their home turf on Monday, March 29 and then traveled to North Side the following day, March 30. Both games were runaway victories for the Lions. Scotts Hill scored a total of 26 runs in both games combined.

On Monday, March 29, the Lions got things started in the bottom of the second inning. Scotts Hill plated two runs. The Lions would allow North Side to score two runs in the top of the third to tie the game. After plating four more runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Lions never looked back. Scotts Hill scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Lions would win, 13-3.

Jack Beecham, Joe Romines, Myles Maness, and Riley Jowers all led the way for the Lions in this game. Beecham went 3 for 4 at the plate with three singles. He also collected 4 RBIs for Scotts Hill and scored a run, as well. Myles Maness was 3 for 4 in the game, with two singles and a double. Maness scored three times for the Lions. Joe Romines was 3 for 4 with a single and two doubles. Romines collected two RBIs. Jowers was 3 for 4 with three singles and…

