Marie Threadgill – 80 Miles for 80 Years

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The eightieth birthday is a great milestone to celebrate, but not many can ride a bicycle a mile for each of those years. Marie Threadgill, of Wildersville, did just that.

On March 10, 2021, Marie, along with Kathy Wysiadlowski and Donna Barker, started the 80-mile ride down the historic Tunnel Hill trail in southern Illinois. Barbara Threadgill served as security and met them every ten miles along the route.

Marie started picking out challenges years ago for each five year birthday interval, learning to…

For the complete story, see the April 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!