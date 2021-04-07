Lexington Utilities Safety Day

Release-

Lexington Utilities was proud to sponsor a safety day for their local contractors, plumbers and excavators on Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021.

The intention of Lexington Utilities was to provide education to professional excavators so that they may remain safe and improve their productivity. We want to encourage communication between all stakeholder groups.

Tennessee 811 Representative Jason Fryer provided information and insight about the current dig law, as well as…

For the complete story, see the April 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

