Lady Tigers Pick Up Two More Wins

The Lady Tigers softball program has been busy over the past week with games being played in town and even into Middle Tennessee. Last week, Lexington would face off against Adamsville and Chester County on their home field at the Henderson County Sportsplex. The Lady Tigers wasted no time in securing victories in both games. Lexington beat Adamsville on Monday, March 29, and then defeated Chester County the very next day.

In the game against Adamsville, Lexington got going early in the game and never looked back. The Lady Tigers would score all 10 of their runs in the first inning and only allowed Adamsville to score two runs throughout the entire game, as they cruised to an easy victory. The final score was 10-2.

Leading the way at the plate for the Lady Tigers were the Brown twins. Both Kennedy and Kyrsten Brown went 2 for 2 in the game. Each of them hit for a single and a double, collected two RBIs each, and scored two runs apiece. Brooklyn Wood went 1 for 1 in the game with a single. Three Lady Tigers players all went 1 for 3 in the game. Those players were Shay Hollingsworth, Marley Maness, and Madelyn Mooney. Hollingsworth hit for a single and collected two RBIs. Maness recorded a double and two RBIs and Mooney collected a single in the game. Foley and Waldrep also had…

