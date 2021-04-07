Grand Jury Hands Down 74 True Bills of Indictment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and handed down 74 true bills of indictment, including 33 sealed indictments relating to the Sale and / or Delivery of Methamphetamines:

• Angela R. Hodnett, Evading Arrest, Speeding

• Albert Bratton, Forgery (three counts)

• Larry Beal, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, Violation of Order of Protection

• Brandon Nance, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sale or Deliver (two counts), simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession Schedule IV Drugs- Alprazolam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License- 3rd Offense, Driving on Revoked / Suspended / Canceled License with Prior DUI, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device / Stop Sign

• Michael Blake, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and / or Deliver (two counts),

• Lucas B. Larue, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sale or Deliver (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Lucas Blake Larue, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Lucas B. Larue, Evading Arrest, Violation of Window Tint Law

• Billy J. Baxter, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Billy Joe Baxter, Possession of Firearm During Commission / Attempt to…

