Easter Bunny Visits Henderson County Courthouse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

From 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, there was a special visitor at the Henderson County Courthouse gazebo – the Easter Bunny! There were plastic eggs with coins and surprises for the little ones, and cookies and lemonade for all. The last-minute visit and treats were the idea of Lisa Teasdale Middleton and Brooklyn Black Chaney. Lisa said the suit belonged to her aunt and the day was just too nice not to have a bit of fun for the holiday.

For this and other interesting articles, see the April 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

