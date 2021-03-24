Lady Tigers Open Season with a Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

After inclement weather forced the start of the season to be delayed for the LHS Lady Tigers softball team, Lexington got to hit the field last Tuesday, March 16. The Lady Tigers traveled to Camden to take on the Lady Lions. Lexington would come back home with a victory to start the season as the Lady Tigers defeated Camden, 7-3.

Lexington started the game by scoring a run in the top of the first inning, off a homerun by Mykenzi Duke, before allowing Camden to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. The Lady Tigers came back and scored another run in the top of the second inning and plated 4 more runs in the top of the third. Camden would score a run in the bottom half of the third inning, and another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Lady Tigers scored their final run in the top of the sixth inning, as they went on the win the game.

In the circle to start the game, Cadey McDaniel had a great outing to start the season. McDaniel went the full 7 innings in the game and took the win. She struck out six batters, walked one, and allowed 3 runs. It was a dominant outing to start the season.

At the plate, the Lady Tigers scored 7 runs on 11 hits in the game against Camden. Jadyn Yarbro went 3 for 3, with three singles, while scoring one run. Shay Hollingsworth, a freshman for the Lady Tigers, was…

For complete coverage, see the March 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

