Hunt for Suspect Near Dollar General Store on Hwy 412 West Ends with Capture

A coordinated search by the Lexington Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol ended in the arrest of Marshawn Parker early Monday evening, March 22, 2021.

The Lexington Police Department was investigating a vehicle stolen from Lexington, and then the vehicle was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store. Contact was also made with the Sheriff’s Department. Patrolman Wendy Nichols arrived at the scene first. Parker exited the store, saw the officer and fled on foot. Law enforcement searched the area between Tyler Road and Joy Lane, and reports came in of a suspicious person near a residence, and then a stolen vehicle. There were some reports that the suspect might be armed.

Investigator Jeremiah Adams said that the helicopter was requested to help spot the vehicle, and Parker was found in an empty residence near…

