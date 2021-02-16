LES Customers Urged to Beware of Scam

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Electric System is alerting customers to a recent scam. LES has been informed that customers are getting calls threatening to disconnect their power unless they make payment arrangements over the phone immediately. “We do not call to disconnect customers,” the LES warning says. “If you receive a questionable call concerning your electric bill, hang up immediately, and…

