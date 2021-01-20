SH Lady Lions Dominate North Side in Big Victory

Article by Blake Franklin-

When the Lady Lions hit the road to take on the Lady Indians of North Side High School last Tuesday, January 12, the team wanted to make quick work of things and close out the game as soon as possible. Well, the Lady Indians were no match for Scotts Hill as the Lady Lions dominated the game from the start. Scotts Hill would take the easy victory, 68-13.

The Lady Lions came out shooting lights out as they would score 18 points in the first quarter. Scotts Hill added to their lead in the second quarter when the Lady Lions accounted for another 22 points. The score at halftime was 40-6, in favor of the Lady Lions. The second half went along the same line as the first half. The Lady Lions scored 17 points in the third quarter and accounted for 11 points in the fourth quarter. Scotts Hill would hold North Side to scoring only 7 points the entire second half.

Blaize Deere, who has been a dominant presence for the Lady Lions this year, scored 18 points and lead the way in scoring for Scotts Hill on the night. Jaden Scates collected 12 points and Ashlyn Buffaloe scored 11 points in the game. Multiple Lady Lions would help with the scoring by collecting 4 points in the game. Those teammates were…

