Zachery Lomax (left) was sworn in by Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs (right) as the Lexington Police Department’s newest officer on January 14, 2021. “We are happy to welcome Patrolman Zachery Lomax to the LPD Team,” Captain Jeff Middleton said.

