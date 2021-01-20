LHS Tigers Take Win Over Lions at Chandler Gymnasium

Article by Blake Franklin-

In a game that lets one team have some bragging rights within the county, two schools battled it out at Chandler Gymnasium on Friday night, January 15. The team that came away with the honors were the Big Red Tigers basketball team. Lexington went on the road and claimed the in-county victory over Scotts Hill High School, 55-43.

The Tigers were not able to come out like they had hoped in the first quarter and were only able to score 5 points to start the contest. In the second quarter, LHS was able to settle in and score 15 more points before going into halftime. Coming out of the half, the Tigers saw their most impressive quarter on the night. Lexington would score 22 points in the quarter and then add 13 points in the fourth quarter to go on to claim the win.

Lexington would make a good showing and performance in front of the fans in attendance. The Tigers were able to go 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. They would also have four 3-point baskets that were successful in the game and connected on…

