SHHS Lions Take Win Over Riverside

Getting back on the hardwood for their first action of this new year, the Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball team welcomed Riverside High School to town on January 5, 2021. The Lions would give the fans something to remember in a thriller of a victory over the Panthers. Scotts Hill would defeat Riverside by a score of 61-60.

Coming out in the first quarter, the Lions would score 18 points and hold Riverside to just 11 points, as Scotts Hill would score another 17 points in the second quarter. The Lions would lead at halftime, 35-21. Scotts Hill would score 12 more points in the third quarter but allowed Riverside to close the gap in allowing the Panthers to score 21 points. The fourth quarter would see the Lions put up 14 points and Riverside scored 18 points. It was enough for Scotts Hill to hold on to the victory.

The leading scorer in the game was Riley McClain. He would score 22 points in the contest. McClain also connected on five 3-pointers, as well. Luke Ledbetter would score 13 points and came away with one successful three-point shot. Bryce Allard scored 12 points for Scotts Hill and…

