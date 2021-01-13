SH Lady Lions Easily Handle Lady Panthers

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their fist game back in action of the new year, the Lady Lions welcomed the Riverside Lady Panthers to Scotts Hill. After a delay in having games played, it was unsure if the Lady Lions could get back into the swing of things and keep the wins rolling in. Well, to prove any doubters wrong, Scotts Hill showed those who were in attendance that they hadn’t missed a beat. The Lady Lions would go on to take the victory by a final score of 58-38.

Starting the game off by scoring 15 points in the first quarter, the Lady Lions added to their lead by scoring another 13 points in the second quarter. Scotts Hill would lead at halftime by a score of 28-17. In the third quarter, the Lady Lions would score 13 more points and added another 17 points in the final quarter to pull away and secure the win.

A familiar name led Scotts Hill in scoring, Blaize Deere. Deere has been putting up very impressive numbers this year as she scored 18 points in this contest. Following her was Harley Bowman, who scored 17 points in the contest. Bradie Ivey accounted for 12 points and…

