Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Police Department’s School Resource Officer, Tracye Pearson, was selected as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1294 Lexington’s Officer of the Year. Award presentations had originally been set for December 3, 2020 but were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For this and other interesting articles, see the January 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

