LHS Tigers Get Big District Win

Taking to the road on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the LHS Tigers made their way to Madison County to face off against the North Side Indians. With the crowds being very limited now, due to COVID-19, things were a bit different inside the gymnasium. What wasn’t any different though was the success the Tigers have had in the new year. Lexington would make the trip worth their while, as they took down North Side, 57-49.

This was a big win for the Tigers program as it put their overall record on the season at 9-4, with a district record of 2-1. Coach Runyon stated, “This is a huge district win for our team and our program.”

Leading the Tigers on the night in scoring was the pair of Tristin Roberts and Michael Leslie. Each scored 13 points in the game. Behind those two was Caleb Gorden who scored 12 points for the Tigers. Devin Bryant scored 9 points and Rodiarus Transor added 5 points of his own. Clay Shannon collected 3 points for the team and Rocky Hurley accounted for two points.

Lexington came out in the first and second quarters on a mission in which they scored 17 points in each of the two quarters before the first half ended. In the third quarter, The Tigers were able to…

