Lady Tigers Dominate In Win Against North Side

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers made their way to Jackson, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 5, to take on the Lady Indians of North Side High School. In an outstanding performance by the entire squad, Lexington didn’t have much trouble with North Side by any means. In fact, the Lady Tigers cruised in this match-up and secured the lopsided victory. The final score of the game was 75-25, in favor of the Lady Tigers.

Leading the way for Lexington in scoring in the game was Jadyn Yarbro. Yarbro scored 20 points in the game. Sarah Simmons was right behind her in accumulating 18 points and freshman Emmy Corbitt scored 7 points for Lexington in the game. Alaysia Belew scored 6 points in the contest, also. A trio of Lady Tigers would account for four points and they were Jenna Odle, Allie Autry, and Kylie Waldrup. Mykayla Herndon and Holly Simons would each score three points for Lexington. Callie McDonald, Diamond Holland, and…

For the complete story, see the January 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!