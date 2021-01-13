Henderson County Health Department Offers Covid-19 Vaccination By Appointment For Residents in Phase 1 And Those Age 75 and Up

Release-

The Henderson County Health Department is now booking appointments for individuals in Phase 1a and 1b of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 75 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Residents of Henderson County can find out if they’re eligible for this phase of the vaccination plan by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.

Those in Phase 1a and 1b and those aged 75 and over who wish to receive a COVID-I9 vaccination may register online at http s://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/ for an appointment. Click Henderson County on the map and then click “Make an Appointment” to register. Users will be asked to enter their name and contact information to be notified of their appointment date, time, and location.

Residents of Henderson County who don’t have access to the internet who are in Phase 1a, 1b, or are age 75 or older and wish to register for a COVID-l9 vaccination may call (731) 421-6782 for assistance with registration. The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use require two doses for the best protection against the virus. People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Henderson County Health Department will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their second…

