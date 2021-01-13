Henderson County Fire Department Reports Record Savings in Life and Property Damage for 2020

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy has submitted the 2020 Annual Report for the department, saying that the department has had another record year in the reduction of lives lost and in the amount of property damage during the year. Excerpts from the report are below.

Henderson County Fire Department serves all of Henderson County outside the city limits of Lexington and Scotts Hill. Our department consists of eleven fire districts with seventeen engine companies, ten service companies, and thirteen tankers. The seventeen stations are manned by 198 volunteer firefighters. Our protection district covers 550 square miles and has a population of 19,412 people, 7,386 residential buildings, and 1,645 other buildings including businesses, schools, churches, and outbuildings. We provide automatic aid assistance to Lexington and Scotts Hill, and mutual aid to surrounding counties when requested.

All of Henderson County has a Class 6 insurance rating. Due to our low rating, effective fire prevention program, and suppression capability, Henderson County residents saved over 2.5 million dollars in 2020 due to the existence of the fire department. This represents a return of $4.21 for each dollar spent, including federal grants, on fire protection. No Henderson County resident lost their life due to fire in 2020, but four citizens were injured severely enough by fire to require medical care. We feel very fortunate that no firefighter was injured, and…

