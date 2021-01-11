Shots Fired at Montgomery Court, One Injured

Article by W. Clay Crook-

According to Captain Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department, officers responded at 9:56 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 to a “shots fired” call at 1218 Montgomery Courts.

“Officers are on the scene collecting evidence,” Captain Middleton said. “One female has been shot and is receiving medical attention, but her condition is unknown.” One source reported to The Lexington Progress that the person had been shot in the face, “but I can’t confirm information on the injury at this time,” Middleton said.

The Lexington Police Department believes the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. Captain Middleton said that they have a description of the suspect and will release more information later today.

Captain Middleton said that officers are still working at the scene and it would help if the public could avoid the area.

Please see this site for further updates.

For this and other interesting stories, see the January 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

