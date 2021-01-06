Tigers Tame Lions Last Saturday

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their first game action of 2021, the LHS Tiger Basketball team didn’t waste any time in ringing in the new year. Lexington headed to Camden, Tennessee on Saturday night, January 2. The Tigers are hoping that they can perform in this manner as the new year continues. Lexington was able to come away with a convincing win over the Camden Lions. The Tigers won by a score of 72-51.

Leading the way for Lexington in scoring was Rodarius Transor. Transor scored 22 points in the contest on the night. Following him, Devin Bryant was able to score 12 points for the Tigers and Caleb Gorden accounted for 11 points for Lexington. Wyatt Davis scored 7 points in the game, as well. Three Tigers were able to put up 5 points against Camden. They were Michael Leslie, Clay Shannon, and Rocky Hurley. Tristin Roberts scored 3 points and Aiden Valle rounded out the scoring for Lexington by scoring 2 points in the game.

Lexington was a force to be reckoned with on the glass, as the Tigers accounted for 36 rebounds in the game. Transor was the leading rebounder in the game, with 10 rebounds. Michael Leslie collected 9 rebounds for LHS. Tristin Roberts, Caleb Gorden, Clay Shannon, Rocky Hurley, and…

For complete coverage, see the January 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!