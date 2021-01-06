Lady Tigers Victorious In New Year’s Eve Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the Lady Tigers closing out their 2020 calendar year with a game on New Year’s Eve against Sacred Heart, Lexington is hoping that they can keep up the good fortunes moving into 2021. The Lady Tigers were able to get some very good production from the team as they went on to secure their last victory of last year. Lexington would go on to be victorious against Sacred Heart by a score of 59-47.

The leading scorer for the Lady Tigers in this match-up was Diamond Holland, who accounted for 17 points for Lexington. Jadyn Yarbro followed her by scoring 12 points and both Sarah Simmons and Emmy Corbitt collected 6 points in the contest for the Lady Tigers. Makayla Herndon and Candace Butler would score 5 points, while…

For complete coverage, see the January 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

