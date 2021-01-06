Ginger Stanfill Shares Deaf Hope Child Program with Lexington Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the January 5, 2021 Lexington Rotary Club was Ginger Stanfill, who spoke on Deaf Child Hope International. She has worked with the deaf for most of her life and had the desire towards this since a young child. She found Deaf Child Hope by accident while searching through the internet and made contact. “I feel like this was something that God wanted me to be a part of,” she said, and began with volunteer work. Ginger is also a free-lance interpreter and is available to the public. At First Baptist Church, Lexington, she helps to interpret the services. “I’m anxious to see where God takes this!” she said, and some examples can be found on YouTube when you search for First Baptist Church.

“Faith comes through hearing, but what if you can’t hear…how do they get the message?” she asked, and she began to share her faith. Poverty is also a related concern. About 1.85 billion people live in world poverty, on less than $1.25 a day. “Poverty can equal desperation,” and with the deaf there can be education delays, “and not because they are not smart children,” Ginger said, but because of a lack of resources or availability to resources. Poverty, plus deafness, can often equal desperation and…

