Reagan Community Mourns Loss Due to Hwy. 412 West Accident

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Families in the Reagan Community are mourning the loss of a young resident, Haley Stanfill, who was the victim of a vehicle accident on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 5:58 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 412 West, near the intersection of Blue Goose Road. Ms. Stanfill, age 22, was an occupant in a black 2011 Ford Edge driven by…

For the complete story, see the December 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!