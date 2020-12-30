Lady Tigers Take Loss Against TCA Lions

Article by Blake Franklin-

In making their way to Madison County on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers Basketball team knew they were up for a challenge. Lexington would have to play tough and keep the mistakes to a minimum in coming away victorious of the Lady Lions. As the Lady Tigers were able to give good effort the entire game, Lexington would find themselves on the losing end in the contest. Lexington fell to Trinity Christian Academy by the score of 46-27.

Coming into the game, the Lady Tigers wanted to play consistent and get their offense going. The first quarter saw Lexington score 7 points. In the second quarter, the Lady tigers had trouble in getting the ball to go through the net. They kept fighting and grinding it out but would only score 3 points in the second quarter. Coming out of halftime, Lexington would have its most productive scoring quarter of the game. The Lady Tigers would score 10 points in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers of Lexington High School would go on to score 7 more points in the contest.

The leading scorer for the Lady Tigers on the night was Sarah Simmons. Simmons would score 9 points, while going 2 for 2 from the charity stripe. Jadyn Yarbro would follow her in scoring when she accounted for 6 points. Yarbro also was 4 of 7 from the free-throw line. Diamond Holland would score 5 points and Makayla Herndon would put up…

