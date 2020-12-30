Henderson County Man Charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Abuse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Henderson County resident, Jeffery Dale Parker, age 52, was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit aggravated child abuse after an investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. Investigator Crystal Duke looked into the allegations that occurred “on or about August 4, 2020 through November 2, 2020, when the defendant did expose his two-year-old grandchild to methamphetamine.” According to the court documents, the child tested positive via hair follicle test for…

For the complete story, see the December 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

