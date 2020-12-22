Shop With A Cop Spreads Holiday Cheer

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Shop With A Cop project didn’t allow COVID-19 restrictions to spoil its Christmas holiday plans, but they changed the format to keep safety in mind for the children and their families.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept., Scotts Hill Police Department, Natchez Trace Park Rangers, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the LPD with Shop With a Cop this year.

“Some of the families wanted to go with us for the shopping and for others we came to deliver,” said Captain Jeff Middleton. And the shopping has been broken down into different days and individual….

