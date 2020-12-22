Reward Offered in Reference to 3 A.M. Barn Blaze

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Fire Stations 1, 7, and 11 responded at 2:52 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 to a structure fire on Crucifer Road. The structure was a hay barn near the intersection of Frays Lane and would burn for several days. Although the hay barn was near the Rein-Bow Riding Academy, it was not the main structure, and there were no injuries.

The horses at the facility will still need to be fed and hay donations are welcomed and encouraged. Chadd Gilliam, with the Henderson County Fire Department, said that 27 firemen reported to the scene, many staying until around 7:30 a.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy said that potential electrical and natural causes, such as lightning and spontaneous combustion have been ruled out. The arson unit is not involved at this time, as there were no typical signs of arson, but it could still be accidental or an act of vandalism. Site owner, Trish Stanfill has offered a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of person(s) if vandalism was involved. Chief Murphy said that…

For complete coverage, see the December 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!