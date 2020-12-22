Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met for a special called session, via WebEx, on Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020. After discussion of the first reading to amend the zoning ordinance to permit mobile homes in mobile home parks only, the board approved the first reading on a condition of having the planning commission revise to allow current mobile home private residents to replace if destroyed by fire or act of nature.

In new business, the board approved the second reading and the resolution for the annexation, zoning, and plan of service for the new parcel acquired for the Timberlake Industrial Park on Timberlake – Wildersville Road.

The board also approved the write-offs of delinquent accounts for Lexington Utilities for $5,703.93, which will now be turned over to the collection agency.

The building codes, after discussion, were updated to the 2018 guidelines upon its second reading, and the following were re-appointed to the Industrial Development Board: Rick Odle, Bobby Dyer, Jeff Lewis, and Wib Evans.

Bids on wastewater lift station #25, near Airways Drive and Highway 412 East, wastewater project were reviewed and approved. The winning bid came from…

