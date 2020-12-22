Lady Lions Cruise To Victory over Lady Mustangs

Article by Blake Franklin-

Back in action on their home court last Friday night, December 18, 2020, the Lady Lions of Scotts Hill welcomed the Huntingdon Lady Mustangs to town. In a back-and-forth game early on, the Lady Lions found a way to pull away as the game concluded. The Lady Lions would end up cruising to the victory, after a big performance coming right before halftime in the second quarter. The final score of the game would be 81-67, in favor of the Lady Lions.

As noted, the game was tight at the end of the first quarter. Scotts Hill would score 19 points in the first quarter and allowed the Lady Mustangs to score 20 points. The second quarter was the big quarter that made all the difference in the end. The Lady Lions would score a whopping 27 points in the second quarter, compared to Huntingdon only scoring 16 points. Scotts Hill Lady Lions would lead at halftime by ten points, 46-36. The third quarter was tight in scoring, along with all the second half scoring. The Lady Lions scored 14 points in the third quarter and Huntingdon scored 11 points. The fourth and final quarter was even more close in terms of the difference in scoring between the two teams. Scotts Hill outscored Huntingdon by…

For complete coverage, see the December 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!