First COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Henderson County

The Henderson County Health Department announced on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 that it has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. At 1:00 p.m. the Henderson County Health Department staff members set up a drive through area at the old First Pentecostal Church building on Natchez Trace Drive. Here they administered the Moderna vaccine to first responders home health care providers, student health care providers and group homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in partnership with these organizations and local community emergency management agencies.

“We are excited to receive these vaccines and see our COVID-19 vaccination activities underway in our community,” said Henderson County Health Director Emily Rushing. “We’ve been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Tennessee Department of Health will provide data on COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state via a new dashboard online at ww.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/Vaccine.pdf. This dashboard will be updated each Tuesday and Friday. Initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines are…

