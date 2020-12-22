Carver Signs with Tennessee as Preferred Walk-On

Article by Blake Franklin-

JT Carver, of Westview High School, is the grandson of Carolyn Hearn Holmes and the late Tommy Holmes, of Lexington, Tennessee. Hollianne (Carolyn’s daughter) and her husband Dr. Keith Carver are the parents of JT Carver. Dr. Carver is the Chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, he signed commitment papers with the University of Tennessee Volunteers football program as a preferred walk on. He will be enrolling in January 2021 and can immediately start to practice with the program.

According to his accomplishments that were provided, Carver scored 191 points in his four years of high school football. He was ranked #14 nationally by Kohl’s Kicking and was 2019 All-American team selection for Kickoffs (Kohl’s Kicking). JT Carver was also a…

