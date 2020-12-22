Bandits from Henderson County Apprehended in Perry County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On December 15, 2020, at 5:15 p.m., the Perry County Sheriff’s Department released a message on their social media site saying that the “Sunfire Bandits” were in custody. “Perry County Sheriff tells ‘low life’s’ to stay out of his county,” the site reported. Nick Weems has been sheriff in Perry County since 2016 and served before then as the interim sheriff. “Two Henderson County men were arrested today in Perry County,” the site said, “in connection to multiple burglaries. Perry County Sheriff said that his agency had charged Corry James Petty, 20 and Kody Lynn Parrish, 26, both of Henderson County in connection with a series of local burglaries.”

“At the time of this report, PCSO staff were still in the process of filling out the warrants but the sheriff said that Parrish had a stolen pistol that he stole yesterday in Perry County in his waist band when we encountered him. He fled on foot and was caught by Deputy Jones in a short distance.”

The sheriff added a warning for would be criminals looking to come to his county. “Hopefully, these low life’s and others thinking about stealing from our good, hardworking citizens will learn a valuable lesson today. Stay out of Perry County, we don’t want you or the likes of you here.” Petty was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, simple possession, intent to manufacture a controlled…

