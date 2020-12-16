Lady Lions Take Care of Business Against Adamsville

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020 the Scotts Hill Lady Lions Basketball team traveled to Adamsville to take on the Lady Cardinals in a much-anticipated match-up. In a close game going into halftime, Scotts Hill looked to come out in the second half and keep the pressure on Adamsville. The Lady Lions would do just that and force overtime. In the overtime period, Scotts Hill proved to be too much for the Lady Cardinals and came away with the victory, 59-51.

Blaize Deere would lead the Lady Lions with 27 points in the contest. Following her was Harley Bowman, who scored 10 points in the game. Heather Bartholomew put up 7 points for Scotts Hill and both Bradie Ivey and Ashlyn Buffaloe scored 5 points each. Journey Knowles would score 3 points in the contest and Jaden Scates rounded out the scoring for the Lady Lions with 2 points.

Scotts Hill scored 20 points in the first quarter and followed that up with 7 points in the second quarter. Coming out of halftime, the Lady Lions scored…

For the complete story, see the December 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!