Henderson County Grand Jury Hands Down 67 Indictments during December Session

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on December 9, 2020, and handed down 67 indictments.
Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury handed down 67 true bills of indictment, including several sealed indictments, during its session on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

• Christopher Andrew Ballard, Vehicle Burglary, Theft Under $1,000.
• Henry Michael Adkins, Identity Theft Trafficking, Identity Theft (five counts), Money Laundering, Criminal Impersona-tion, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule II- Fentanyl, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License, Reckless Driving, Speeding.
• Ladonte M. Cook, Evading Arrest, Driving on Revoked License, Reckless Driving.
• Ryan Joseph Hare, Theft Over $2,500.
• Brandon T. Seals, Evading Arrest (two counts), Driving on Suspended License, Resisting Stop / Frisk / Halt / Arrest.
• Jeanna Clara Smith, Theft of Property- Conduct Involving Merchandise (seven counts), Theft Under $1,000.
• Casey Joseph Smith, Theft Over $10,000 (two counts).
• Dylan Stines, Evading Arrest, Driving on Suspended License, Reckless Driving…

