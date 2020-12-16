Henderson County Grand Jury Hands Down 67 Indictments during December Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury handed down 67 true bills of indictment, including several sealed indictments, during its session on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

• Christopher Andrew Ballard, Vehicle Burglary, Theft Under $1,000.

• Henry Michael Adkins, Identity Theft Trafficking, Identity Theft (five counts), Money Laundering, Criminal Impersona-tion, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule II- Fentanyl, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License, Reckless Driving, Speeding.

• Ladonte M. Cook, Evading Arrest, Driving on Revoked License, Reckless Driving.

• Ryan Joseph Hare, Theft Over $2,500.

• Brandon T. Seals, Evading Arrest (two counts), Driving on Suspended License, Resisting Stop / Frisk / Halt / Arrest.

• Jeanna Clara Smith, Theft of Property- Conduct Involving Merchandise (seven counts), Theft Under $1,000.

• Casey Joseph Smith, Theft Over $10,000 (two counts).

• Dylan Stines, Evading Arrest, Driving on Suspended License, Reckless Driving…

