Big Red Tigers Handle Adamsville High School

After coming off a loss against South Side, the Tigers were looking to get back to their wining ways when they welcomed Adamsville High School to town on Friday, December 11. Lexington got off to a hot start and kept the gas pedal down throughout the game. The Tigers would ease to victory over the Cardinals, with the final score being 73-50.

Speaking with the head coach, Keith Runyon, he had this to say after the game. “Another great bounce back win. My team played great! Michael was very active on both ends of the court and had a great game”, stated Runyon.

Leading the way for Lexington in scoring was Michael Leslie. Leslie put up 19 points in the contest and was 3 of 4 from the line. Tristin Roberts scored 13 points and Devin Bryant would score 10 points the LHS. Three Tigers found themselves scoring 6 points in the contest. They were Rodarius Transor, Tanner Neisler, and Caleb Gorden. Neisler would go…

