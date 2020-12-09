Lions Improve Record With Win Over Collinwood

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday night, the Scotts Hill Lions basketball team travelled to Collinwood for a matchup with the Trojans. The Lions jumped out to a big start and never looked back. They kept the steam rolling for the team and improved their record to 4-0 on the season. Scotts Hill came away in this game against Collinwood victorious, 58-46.

With the hot start the Lions had to start the game, Scotts Hill lead 24-1 after the first quarter. Going into halftime, the Lions would lead 32-14. Scotts Hill came out with another 12 points in the third quarter of the game and finished off by scoring 14 points to end the game. Collinwood scored 17 and 15 points in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.

Leading the scoring for the Lions was Riley McClain. He scored 22 points in the contest, followed by Luke Ledbetter, who scored 12. Lane Martin put up…

For complete coverage, see the December 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!