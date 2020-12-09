LHS Tigers Bowling Finish Season at Region Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Thursday, December 3, 2020, both the LHS Lady Tigers and Tigers Bowling team played Munford in Savannah, Tennessee. After the final frame was complete, both teams for Lexington High School came away victorious. The Lady Tigers won their match by a final score of 25-2 and the LHS Tigers won their match also. The final score in the boy’s match was 18-9.

The LHS Bowlers of the Week were named after that match in Savannah, Tennessee. The two selections were Emily Foster and Dusty Harris.

The Lady Tigers Bowling team finished in 2nd Place in the Region during the regular season; the Tigers Bowling team came away with…

