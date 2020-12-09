LHS Cadet Shelbie Dunham Receives Valor Award

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Cadet Second Lieutenant Shelbie Dunham, a JrROTC student at Lexington High School, received the Silver Valor Award during a special ceremony in the LHS Auditorium on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Her mother, Selena Dunham, was called forward to pin the award on Cadet Dunham. The Silver Valor Award was approved for an incident on January 23, 2020, where Cadet Dunham attempted to save the life of her friend’s cousin during a medical emergency by assisting with cardiopulmonary…

