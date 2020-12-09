Lady Tigers Win Big Over JCS

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers welcomed the Lady Eagles of Jackson Christian School to their home hardwood on Tuesday, December 1. Lexington was looking to get their first win of the season during this game. And that they did! Lexington came out looking to prove a point in the game and never let off the gas pedal. When the final buzzer sounded, the lady Tigers would take the win over JCS, 49-23.

Lexington came out to start the game by posting 17 points in the first quarter and followed that up by scoring 12 in the 2nd quarter. The Lady Tigers team put up 18 points in the third quarter and finished the 4th quarter by scoring two points.

The leading scorers for the Lady Tigers during the game were Diamond Holland and Sarah Simmons. Each player scored 10 points in the game. Makayla Herndon scored 8 points against JCS and…

