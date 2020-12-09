Lady Lions Take Down West Carroll

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their first game back since being out of quarantine mode, in regard to COVID-19, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions looked to be in peak form as they took to their home court last Friday evening. Scotts Hill got their scoring going early and kept pushing the pace against West Carroll. After coming out of halftime, the Lady Lions scored 39 points to seal their win over West Carroll, 71-65. This now puts the Lady Lions with a record of 2-1 on the season.

Blaize Deere was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions in this contest. Deere scored 26 points for Scotts Hill. Harley Bowman was next on the scoring list when she poured in 18 points during the game. Bradie Ivey followed that with 12 points of her own and Ashyln Buffaloe scored 5 points for the Lady Lions. Jaden Scates and Journey Knowles each had 3 points in the contest. A pair of Lady Lions scored two points in the game. Those players were Heather Bartholomew and Brooklyn Wilkerson.

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions scored 10 points in the first quarter, another 20 in the second quarter, and 16 points in the…

