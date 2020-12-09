Earthquake Recorded at Chesterfield by USGS

Article by W. Clay Crook-

According to the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) website, there was a 1.8 magnitude earthquake recorded 5.6 kilometers or 3.5 miles southwest of Chesterfield. Allowing for the Central Standard Time Zone and Daylight Savings Time, the USGS recording of 12:37 a.m. UTC on Thursday December 3rd, actually puts the quake at 5:37 p.m. in Henderson County on Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020.

The coordinates were registered at 35.603°N 88.316°W and was 9.8 kilometers or 6.09 miles in depth. The coordinates place the epicenter in a field just below Beech River, and between Shady Hill Road and the Belton Robinson Road. This is also halfway…

For complete coverage, see the December 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

